John Wayne Was The Subject Of One Of The Weirdest Scenes In A Norman Reedus Movie

Troy Duffy's 1999 film "The Boondock Saints" cause a minor commotion in the indie film world when it was first released. It's an aggressively masculine film about two Irish twin brothers, played by Sean Patrick Flanery and Norman Reedus, who become Punisher-like vigilantes and take it upon themselves to ride Boston of the Russian mob. There is a lot of male posturing, a lot of verve, and many, many, many bullets fired. "Saints" had a surreal edge to it, underlined by the two protagonists' Catholic faith. It was an American-inflected version of a Guy Ritchie film. It didn't make money at the box office, but was a bonanza on home video. There was a time when every white guy aged 17 to 22 had a DVD copy of "The Boondock Saints."

Troy Duffy was notably ... assertive when he made the movie. The man was a blowhard and an egotist, all captured on film in the 2003 documentary "Overnight." College-age bros the world over loved "The Boondock Saints," and it seems fitting that it should have come from an outwardly toxic dude-bro like Duffy.

In 2009, Duffy returned to make "The Boondock Saints II: All Saints Day," hoping to recapture the magic. The sequel wasn't nearly as well-received by fans and it was hated by critics, but it still managed to make some money at the box office, something the first film failed to do.

Near the end of "Saints II," there is a truly bizarre fantasy sequence that serves to underline the ultra-masculinity of the characters. The two MacManus brothers sit in a bar smoking, when their dead friend David "The Funny Man" Della Rocco (David Della Rocco) appears and raves for several straight minutes about how they need to draw masculine energy from the ghost of John Wayne.