How To Watch Boondock Saints At Home
"They exited out the front door. They had no idea what they were in for."
If you're a film aficionado of a certain age, these words may immediately conjure imagery of men decked out all in black in a (literally) operatic slow-motion shootout as Willem Dafoe does his best impression of Leonard Bernstein conducting an orchestra. (Or, at the very least, Bradley Cooper pretending to be Leonard Berstein conducting an orchestra.) 25 years after its original international release, writer and director Troy Duffy's "The Boondocks Saints" is as much a perfect time capsule of '90s fashion trends and action movie tropes as it is a self-sustaining cult title. As Dafoe recalled in a recent video for Variety, "And I know that only because I'd be any place in the world and people would — a guy, it was normally a man — a young man would come up and say, 'Hey, you know what I really like?' And I could tell what he was talking about [based on his appearance]."
If you've yet to partake in this hallmark of late 20th-century cult cinema or are just in the mood to revisit it, you're in luck!
Stream all that which is evil so that which is good may flourish
Having previously spawned a film sequel and a comic book (with "The Boondocks Saints 3" still a real possibility, apparently!), Duffy's action-thriller has come a long way since originally getting drop-kicked by critics as a Tarantino wannabe and dumped in a handful of theaters with little to no fanfare in the wake of the Columbine High School massacre (for obvious reasons). That being the case, the challenge is not so much finding a place to watch "The Boondocks Saints" at home as it is deciding on which of the many places it's available to choose from.
Being ride-or-die for physical media like we are here at /Film, we'd strongly suggest tracking the film down on DVD or Blu-ray. (You can even pick up the director's cut on Blu-ray for the low, low price of $8.90 on Amazon right now.) Otherwise, you can rent or buy "The Boondock Saints" for as little as, respectively, $2.99 and $9.99 on just about every major digital platform out there — Vudu, Prime Video, YouTube, Apple TV — or stream it for free with ads on Tubi and Pluto TV. Those with a Peacock subscription can also check it out there with either limited commercials or none at all, depending on the tier you've signed up for.