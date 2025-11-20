Why CBS Canceled Its Garbage Pail Kids Cartoon Before A Single Episode Aired

It's difficult to explain the Garbage Pail Kids to those who weren't there.

Functionally, the Garbage Pail Kids — created by Art Spiegelman, Mark Newgarden, and John Pound in 1985 — served as a parody of the Cabbage Patch Kids, the biggest toy product of the mid-1980s. The Cabbage Patch Kids were merely huggable, soft-bodied baby dolls with Kewpie faces, but they took the world by storm, selling out during Christmastime and becoming hugely coveted the world over. To lampoon the phenomenon, Spiegelman, Newgarden, and Pound invented a line of trading cards wherein cute-faced, Cabbage Patch-like children could be seen in a horrid state of mutilation. The Garbage Pail Kids — each with their own punny name — were depicted being exploded, mutated, murdered, or covered in vomit, snot, and pus. They were pointedly revolting, and served as an act of naughty punk rock defiance against an obnoxiously pillowy pop phenom.

The Garbage Pail Kids became a phenomenon unto themselves, however. The trading cards sold incredibly well, and strong-stomached children of the 1980s bought and swapped them with the utmost enthusiasm. New sets of 100 cards came along every few months for two full years, climaxing with the release of "The Garbage Pail Kids Movie" in 1987. That film was made on a shoestring budget and envisioned the Garbage Pail Kids in live-action, using strange animatronic masks. It's often considered one of the worst movies of all time, which is perhaps fitting for the Garbage Pail Kids.

In 1987, CBS also tried to produce an animated "Garbage Pail Kids" TV series, which, as one might guess, fizzled out pretty much right away. The boycott of the show and its swift cancellation were discussed in a 2016 oral history in Mental Floss.