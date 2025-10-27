Bruce Springsteen's Most Famous Song Accidentally Birthed An Underrated '80s Movie

Clearly, Springsteen came out on top of this deal when "Born in the U.S.A." became a 17-time Platinum selling record in America. This is the album that made him the global icon he wasn't sure he wanted to be, but ultimately fully embraced.

Of the 1970s film brats, no one was less destined for mainstream success than Paul Schrader. The Calvinist provocateur of Grand Rapids, Michigan tackled thorny subjects but lacked his peers' taste for pure cinema. Perhaps if Schrader had convinced Springsteen to star in the film that became 1987's "Light of Day," he would've earned the opportunity to take on large-scale projects. I doubt it. I've always felt Schrader, the writer of "Taxi Driver" and director of dour character studies, wound up right where he belonged.

Nevertheless, "Light of Day" was commercially ambitious. Schrader cast Michael J. Fox (at the height of his "Family Ties" fame) and Joan Jett as the brother-and-sister glue of a Cleveland, Ohio bar band. While Fox struggles valiantly to play against Yuppie-spawn type, Jett digs deep to match the thespian fireworks set off by all-timer Gena Rowlands. Neither is fully successful, but their effort is still captivating. It's a good movie.

"Light of Day" ends with Fox and Jett putting aside their sibling rivalry long enough to rock out to the rousing, Springsteen-penned title song in a Cleveland bar (with the great Michael McKean on bass), and it sends you out of the movie on a high. It's one of my favorite Boss songs, so I'm not surprised he plays it frequently while on tour. It's a glimpse into where his career might've gone had he been talked out of "Nebraska."