Over its seven seasons, Charlie Brooker's "Black Mirror" has evolved into its own subgenre of speculative fiction, and there are many "Black Mirror"-style shows that are worth watching – some of which actually aired well before the Netflix anthology series itself. On the movie front, tight sci-fi stories that explore the dystopian aspects of our world through a sci-fi concept obviously exist as well, but rarely has a film fit under the "Black Mirror" umbrella as well as "The Final Cut" does.

Directed and written by Omar Naim, "The Final Cut" is about Alan Hakman (Williams), a chipless "cutter" whose job it is to go through people's brain chip data after they die and compile memorial videos. Hakman specializes in making shady people's lives look good, and thinks of himself as a "sin-eater" who redeems his clients by witnessing their atrocities before deleting the compromising footage from existence. Unfortunately, this role puts him right in the middle of a massive moral dilemma when one of his clients (Michael St. John Smith) turns out to be particularly vile — and data of his deeds is key in a struggle between the memory chip company and anti-surveillance activists.

Relentlessly twisty and disturbing, "The Final Cut" carries shades of Williams' earlier voyeur movie "One Hour Photo," and his work as the emotionally withdrawn Hakman is fully comparable to the "Robin Williams Tripytch of Evil" (The aforementioned "One Hour Photo," "Insomnia," and "Death to Smoochy," all from 2002). With ample fire support from fellow Academy Award winner Mira Sorvino (who plays Hakman's partner, Delila), this makes "The Final Cut" well worth watching even if its script can't always match its lofty ideas and acting.