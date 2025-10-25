Where Does Star Trek: Scouts Take Place In Franchise Canon?

The weirdest "Star Trek" series, "Star Trek: Scouts," debuted on YouTube on September 8, 2025, and it has caused no stir whatsoever. It may be safe to posit that most Trekkies don't watch it, and many might not even know about it. "Star Trek: Scouts" is a new animated series for toddlers, and doesn't seem to have any palpable connection to "Star Trek" other than some Starfleet iconography and the inclusion of a few "Star Trek" species and aliens. Confusingly, "Star Trek: Scouts" is not available on Paramount+, or even on the "Star Trek" YouTube channel. It's presented as a footnote on the YouTube channel for "Blaze and the Monster Machines."

"Scouts" is set in a small, planet-bound research station of some kind, which is manned by a trio of young children named Roo (Dominique Skye Turner), J.R. (Hudson Brooks), and Sprocket (Monique Thomas). Roo is the science officer, J.R. is the ostensible commander, and Sprocket, a Vulcan outfitted with a cybernetic arm, is the engineer. Each episode is only about three-and-a-half minutes, and the story is the same each time: an asteroid is headed straight for the station, and the three kids have to transport an object into its path to save themselves. The asteroids are all made out of whimsical materials, however, like soap, meat, or boogers. The objects they transport match in some way. Water for the soap, spaghetti for the meatball, tissues for the booger.

As a Trekkie, it's my job to overthink things, and I watch "Star Trek: Scouts" full of questions. Who are these children? Are they being supervised by Starfleet officers? They wear Starfleet uniforms, but surely they aren't Academy graduates, right? Not at their age. And, most importantly, where does "Scouts" take place in the "Star Trek" timeline? Let's explore.