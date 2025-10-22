One Of Netflix's Best Animated Movies Ever Is Finally Getting A Sequel

If you were among the millions who watched "The Mitchells vs. the Machines" back in 2021, found it to be one of the best animated movies in some time, and promptly spent the next few years wondering when the heck we'd ever get a sequel ... this is for you. The original animated movie survived a series of pandemic delays, an abrupt acquisition by Netflix from Sony, and even a bizarre title change (don't worry, executives ended up seeing reason and changed it back from the bland-sounding "Connected") before going on to snag an Oscar nomination for Best Animated Feature. Now, four years later, we're finally getting the news that a sequel is officially in the works from much of the same creative team as the first movie.

In a scoop by Variety (and subsequently confirmed by Netflix on social media), we now know that "The Mitchells vs. the Machines 2" is now set for a long-awaited rematch. The follow-up film will come from directors Guillermo Martinez and JP Sans, the former of whom was credited as Head of Story on the original film and the latter of whom co-directed the recent "The Bad Guys 2." (Mika Rianda, who directed the original, will serve as an EP here.) While Martinez will be stepping into the director's chair (so to speak) for the first time, he'll be joined by a veteran screenwriting duo: Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin, the minds behind animated hits such as "Bob's Burgers" and "The Great North."

Though the story about a regular family caught up in the wildest robot apocalypse imaginable felt like a satisfying and complete journey, there'll be more where that came from — and we couldn't be more thrilled.