Welcome To Derry Episode 2 Sets Up One Of It's Most Tragic Events

This article contains spoilers for "It: Welcome to Derry" season 1, episode 2, "The Thing in the Dark."

Based on its first two episodes, "It: Welcome to Derry" seems intent on filling a self-imposed quota of at least two soul-scarringly innovative scare sequences per episode. However, the show has more to it than just horror. Since "Welcome to Derry" is an "It" prequel series that's based on the loose timeline of awful events in Derry's history and aims to tell Pennywise the clown's (Bill Skarsgård) real origin story straight from Stephen King, it dumps plenty of deep-cut lore on the viewer. The presence of young Dick Hallorann (Chris Chalk), for instance, links "Welcome to Derry" to King's "The Shining" while still remaining faithful to the show's source material — after all, Hallorann is a minor character in "It" the novel.

Speaking of Hallorann, his role in "Welcome to Derry" season 1 seems to be quite crucial. In "The Thing in the Dark," we learn that he's working with the military to search for a potential super-weapon, and the old car they discover at the end of the episode — the car of the Bradley Gang, who were gunned down at the climactic moments of It's last awakening in 1935 — gives us a pretty chilling idea of things to come. Since Hallorann is here, the year is 1962, and It has awakened once again, the car discovery effectively confirms that we're heading toward a very particular climax for this particular Pennywise cycle: A local racist cult burning down the Black Spot bar.