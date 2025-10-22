A Knee Injury Cost Rob Lowe The Lead In An Iconic '80s Kevin Bacon Film

Considering the heights Lowe has reached without the movie and the fact that "Footloose" became Bacon's big breakthrough, the role of Ren McCormack probably went to the right address. However, at the time and without the benefit of four decades' worth of hindsight, Lowe wasn't particularly ecstatic when he learned that fellow young actor Bacon had been cast ... especially because the people behind the film had specifically told him that they were probably just going to eschew actors entirely and cast a professional dancer for the role. As he told Bacon on the podcast:

"Craig Zadan and the producers, who were friends of mine and were very pro-me doing this movie, go up to me and go, 'Hey man, it's cool. At the end of the day, we really decided, we're just going to hire a dancer for the part' ... A week later, they hire you. 'Goddamn these guys! That's a real actor!'"

Despite Lowe's displeasure at the time, the die had been cast, and Bacon played the role with such gusto that "Footloose" became one of his defining works (and later fueled the Kevin Bacon obsession of "Guardians of the Galaxy"). After later reinforcing his résumé with 1990's "Tremors" (which Bacon didn't have high hopes for until his first day on set), he went on to star in lots of interesting projects — including 2008's "Frost/Nixon," 2011's "X-Men: First Class," 2015's "Black Mass," and 2024's "MaXXXine." Would he had found another avenue for such success had Lowe's knee not given out? It's impossible to say, but the "Footloose" to "Tremors" path is such an essential aspect of Kevin Bacon lore that it's hard to imagine his career going any other way.