A Secret Plan Among Star Trek Writers Gave The Franchise One Of Its Most Powerful Villains

When "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine" debuted in 1993, show creators Rick Berman and Michael Piller gave themselves a little too much material to work with. The series was set on the titular space station, which was located next to the distant planet of Bajor. Bajor has recently (and barely) survived a decades-long military occupation by the evil Cardassians, and Starfleet was called in to oversee the station as Bajor struggled through a period of reconstruction. Starfleet officers were very out of place on the Bajor-owned station, and lots of interpersonal conflict arose.

But wait, there's more! Right next to DS9, Starfleet discovered a stable wormhole that provided a "shortcut" to the very distant Gamma Quadrant, unexplored by Federation ships. A whole new frontier was open to Bajor and to Starfleet, and cosmic mysteries lay ahead.

And there's more still! Inside the wormhole lives a species of noncorporeal godlike aliens with no sense of time or physicality. These noncorporeal beings managed to communicate with Commander Sisko (Avery Brooks), an act that some Bajorans saw as holy. Sisko became a Messianic figure for the Bajorans.

It took two full seasons for the "Deep Space Nine" writers to explore all that, and it wouldn't be until its third season that audiences would be introduced to the Dominion, a large, conquering space empire that served as a dark mirror to the Federation. When the showrunners came up with the Dominion, a whole new spate of stories opened up, and the show took off in quality. In a 2018 oral history for Syfy Wire, showrunner Ira Steven Behr and one of the show's writers, Robert Hewitt Wolfe, recall the extended brainstorming sessions required to come up with the Dominion, all as part of a secret plan to introduce a new villain unique in the franchise's canon.