How The Sequel To Horror Classic The Descent Was Ruined By Terrible Editing

When making a list of the most terrifying films of the 21st century thus far, you'll probably catch some guff if you exclude Neil Marshall's "The Descent." A surprise horror hit upon its UK theatrical release in 2005 (the U.S. release arrived a year later), the film follows six friends who go spelunking in the Appalachian Mountains; it doesn't take long for the group to run into trouble, which is all due to one member of the group, Juno (Natalie Mendoza), having intentionally guided them into an uncharted cave system. What starts as a pulse-pounding adventure-thriller goes full-bore horror when the women realize they're being stalked by cannibalistic humanoid creatures. The threat of these monsters combined with the claustrophobia of being stuck in a cave maze with no obvious exit had moviegoers pinned to their seats 20 years ago.

Though the original U.K. release of "The Descent" had a different ending the one used for the U.S. version (much to Marshall's consternation), they both felt satisfying and final. Mendoza's Juno and Shauna Macdonald's Sarah arrive at their tragic terminus, and we leave the theater both unsettled and wholly fulfilled.

Even though there was no reason to return to the cave, Marshall's film made more than enough money to justify a sequel. Marshall assumed a supervisory role as executive producer of "The Descent Part 2," while Jon Harris, who edited the first movie, was promoted to the director's chair. Macdonald and Mendoza were inexplicably brought back for another round of spooky spelunking. It was pretty well established that they were "crawler" feed, but the creative team thought they'd figured out a clever way of expanding the story. Macdonald agreed. Then she saw the final cut, and felt burned.