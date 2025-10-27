It: Welcome To Derry Is A Surprise Companion To Another Stephen King TV Series

We all float down here: This article contains spoilers for "It: Welcome to Derry" season 1, episode 1, "The Pilot."

The titular villain from Stephen King's "It" is an ancient and malevolent entity who's far more than the demonic clown Pennywise (Bill Skarsgård). It's also notorious for being one of the most widely-appearing antagonists in King's work, second only to Randall Flagg. A powerful alien creature from another universe, It is connected to a whole bunch of King's stories, and various works allude to its existence.

Since the story of "It" already has plenty of substance to chew without bringing the whole Stephen King Universe into it, it's understandable that adaptations have tended to downplay this aspect. However, the "It: Welcome to Derry" season 1 premiere is extremely quick to lean on elements that feature in the "It" narrative but exist in other King stories as well – to the point that the show soon starts to seem like a stealth companion piece to its fellow King lore mix-and-match series, "Castle Rock."

Hulu's ambitious two-season horror show "Castle Rock" is notorious for taking place in the titular Maine small town — the setting of numerous King stories — and cramming as many elements from the author's various works into the plot as humanly possible. What's more, the show famously features a post-"It" Skarsgård playing yet another mysterious entity known as the Kid. With Skarsgård back in the Pennywise role and the story taking place in King's other famous small town, "It: Welcome to Derry" already had its share of thematic similarities with "Castle Rock" before the show's first episode started highlighting other King-verse elements.