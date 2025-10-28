James Gunn's Last Second Inspiration Led To Suicide Squad's Unique Opening Shot

James Gunn's 2021 superhero movie "The Suicide Squad" had a lot to prove. This was the sequel to (and quasi-reboot of) of 2016's disastrous "Suicide Squad," a film so bad it probably sped up the collapse of the DC Extended Universe by at least a year. Gunn needed to prove that he'd made a different sort of movie, complete with some actual energy and personality behind it.

And from its very first shot, most viewers knew they were in good hands. "The Suicide Squad" opens with a shot of a puddle, introducing Savant (Michael Rooker) through its reflection. The camera tilts upward, and before it fully settles on Savant, we see him from two different angles in the same frame. There's a lot to love about this opening shot (for one thing, it efficiently foreshadows Savant's water-based death 10 minutes later), but mostly, it just looks cool. Reflections, much like cigarette smoking, can give off the impression of a classy, high-budget film despite not being expensive at all to use.

In an episode of the official podcast for Gunn's HBO Max series "Peacemaker," the filmmaker explained that this shot wasn't planned ahead of time. It was originally supposed to be a standard shot of Savant in his cell, with a small puddle shown on the floor as part of the set design. Gunn then explained the sudden lightbulb moment he had: