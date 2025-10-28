Voyager's Debut Had A Positive Effect On Star Trek: DS9's Storytelling Approach

In 1993, "Star Trek: The Next Generation" was working its way through a sixth blockbuster season when "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine" debuted as a tonal counterpart. "Next Generation," set on a fast-moving starship, was an optimistic show about exploration and diplomacy. "Deep Space Nine," meanwhile, was set on a station where capitalism was still in place and a nearby world was recovering from a brutal military occupation. "TNG" was about a scientific utopia. "Deep Space Nine" got its hands dirty with politics, money, and religion.

"TNG" concluded in May of 1994, leaving "Deep Space Nine" as the only "Star Trek" series on the air for a spell. From May to January, "Deep Space Nine" held its own for a solid 14 episodes. During that time, the series was clearly trying to move into a serialized structure. The DS9 writers knew their political stories warranted a longer-form format, but Paramount insisted that the show remain as episodic as possible, wanting it to be syndication-friendly (single episodes are easier to sell as reruns).

In January of 1995, "Star Trek: Voyager" debuted, and it was another series set on a fast-moving starship. This time, the ship was lost 70 years away from Earth. Also like "TNG," the premise of "Voyager" was friendlier to episodic storytelling, and the writers stuck to that structure through all seven seasons. Because Paramount was getting what they wanted (structure-wise) from "Voyager," the "Deep Space Nine" writers were being merrily overlooked. The DS9 showrunners could suddenly begin writing the long-form political stories they always wanted, with "Voyager" deflecting any criticism from the higher-ups.

DS9 showrunner Ira Steven Behr, along with writer Ron D. Moore, spoke with Syfy in 2018 to discuss the sea change that their series experienced in 1995.