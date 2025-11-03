Jean-Claude Van Damme Believed One Thing Separated Him From Stallone And Schwarzenegger

The Ronald Reagan era saw the rise of what has come to be called "badass cinema." Reagan was a very conservative president, and a lot of his policies and rhetoric were devoted to an overblown rendition of American military might. Everything was aggressive, "powerful," and pointedly patriotic in a headache-inducing sort of way. Masculinity was being beefed up (quite literally, thanks to widespread steroid use), and giant, muscular action heroes became de rigueur. Ironically, the central figure of American badass cinema was an Austrian bodybuilder. Arnold Schwarzenegger embodied American badassery in films like "Commando," "Raw Deal," and "Predator." Matching Schwarzenegger in fame was his American counterpart, Sylvester Stallone. Stallone had a sensitive side in films like "Rocky" and "First Blood," but he eventually became a sweaty, patriotic badass himself in the many "Rocky" and "First Blood" sequels. "Rocky IV" and "Rambo: First Blood Part II" encapsulate the gung-ho message of Reagan's presidency perfectly.

At the end of the 1980s, however, as Reagan's presidency was coming to an end, new badasses entered the cinematic lexicon, and they were of a decidedly different flavor. Most notably, Belgian kickboxer Jean-Claude Van Damme redefined the scene, bringing a balletic fighting ability to his roles. Van Damme didn't start his film career as a great actor, but he has honed his craft over the last few decades, becoming quite accomplished indeed.

Ask Van Damme, and he'll say that he was set apart from his badass contemporaries in one important regard. Way back in 1991, Van Damme spoke with the Washington Post, and he said that he was better than his action hero peers in that he allowed himself to be emotionally vulnerable. In short, he was willing to cry on camera, whereas Stallone and Schwarzenegger were not.