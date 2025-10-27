Brendan Fraser Could Have Ended Dwayne Johnson's Movie Career Before It Began

It's kind of astonishing to think about that ever since that sequel, Johnson has gone on to have an illustrious acting career, appearing in over 60 features, and becoming one of the richest and most well-liked movie stars ever. And yet, that part of playing the Scorpion King (which was then almost completely murdered by poor CGI) was the very experience that gave Johnson the acting bug and made him fall in love with the profession in an instant. As he was shooting his scenes in the Sahara desert while also being sick from food poisoning, he explained, "The director, Stephen Sommers, he calls action. We do the scene. It's an action sequence, a lot of stunt guys running and flying, doing all this stuff for me, and taking care of me. He yells cut. When he yelled cut, I knew in that moment... I went, 'this is what I want to do for the rest of my life.'"

If you were a kid back in the early aughts, head over hills with cinema like me, you'll never forget how much fun "The Mummy" franchise had been, and that specific moment in the sequel that introduced The Rock in his first-ever role. It's a shame that his actual "The Scorpion King" spin-off/prequel fizzled out the next year (I was bummed as hell about it), but it's pretty consoling to learn now how much that role meant to him early on. And it makes the anecdote even sweeter that Brendan Fraser actually encouraged and cheered him on to make it as a legit and successful actor in Hollywood.