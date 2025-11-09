This Everyone Loves Raymond Star's Failed Sitcom About A Cop Reincarnated As A Dog Is Legendary

Everybody knows in a second life, we all come back sooner or later. As anything from a pussycat to a man-eating alligator. Well, you all may think my story, is more fiction than it's fact. But believe it or not, Poochinski dear, decided he'd come back. As a dog.

Apologies to Ralph Carmichael and Paul Hampton, the writers of the theme song for the 1965 sitcom "My Mother the Car," but their song that mostly describes the premise of the notorious failed 1990 sitcom "Poochinski." "Poochinski" was a buddy-cop comedy series that starred Peter Boyle — nominated for seven Emmys for his work on "Everybody Loves Raymond" — as a jaded, grizzled, hard-sinning Chicago cop named Stanley Poochinski. In the show's pilot episode, Stanley is seen befriending a stray English bulldog, vowing to take care of it. On that same day, Stanley is paired with a mismatched rookie partner named Robert McKay, played by George Newbern. During their attempt to foil a heist-in-progress, Stanley is shot and killed, leaving McKay distraught.

For no real discernable reason, however, Stanley's soul somehow takes over the body of the English bulldog, and Poochinski returns to life as a talking, intelligent dog. In wide shots, the dog is played by actual animal actors, but in closeups, the dog is a puppet. Pooschinski feels that he should return to police work right away, his species transmigration a mere inconvenience. The dog Poochinski and McKay team up to track down Poochinski's killers and, presumably, go on weekly adventures solving crimes.

Audiences never saw those "weekly adventures," however, as "Poochinski" never made it past its pilot episode. The pilot aired on June 9, 1990, and was never heard from again.