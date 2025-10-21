The Notebook Was Nearly Adapted By A Divisive Horror Movie Director

All it takes is one director to change the entire vision of a film for better or worse. Long before Sam Raimi swung with "Spider-Man," James Cameron was considering giving his own take on the wall-crawler a go. There was also a time when Steven Spielberg was the first choice to give us a live-action run at "Harry Potter" (even though he's glad he didn't). There was one occasion, however, when the Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams-starring tearjerker "The Notebook" was set to be handled by an, at that point, relatively unknown director. Even stranger, the reason he was a little too busy for the love story for the ages was that he was about to break big in a horror that would label him as the all-new Master of Suspense.

During an appearance on "Good Morning America" (via Entertainment Weekly), author Nicholas Sparks, whose book "The Notebook" was adapted from, revealed who was in the running for originally handling the romantic story that spanned decades before Nick Cassavetes took the job. "Years ago, back in the '90s, when they were doing the script for 'The Notebook,'" Sparks recalled, "one of the writers they approached to adapt 'The Notebook' for the screen: M. Night Shyamalan. You know why he couldn't do it? 'Cause he was doing 'The Sixth Sense.'" That's not the only wild "what if" that got lost in the pages of "The Notebook," though, as there were some interesting potential casting choices before they settled on the final dynamite double-act.