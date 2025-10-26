Francis Ford Coppola And James Cameron Both Have Failed Projects With The Same Title

Francis Ford Coppola and James Cameron are two giants of Hollywood with eight Oscars and a whole bunch of classic movies between them. But for all their acclaim and box office success over the decades, nobody is impervious to the odd wobble and both filmmakers coincidentally have failed projects with the same title. And a pretty generic title it is, too: "Dark Angel."

Coppola was the first to have a stab and it represents one of his least successful ventures. Coming out of his production company, American Zoetrope, and with "The Godfather director acting as executive producer, "Dark Angel" was a 1996 made-for-TV movie starring Eric Roberts as Walter D'Arcangelo, a New Orleans detective on the trail of a serial killer. He's one of those gritty married-to-the-job types with his own maverick style of investigation, and he also becomes a suspect thanks to his unusual behavior and mysterious backstory. The murderer is an obsessive fiend with a deadly message, preying on adulterous women and leaving clues steeped in religious symbolism.

"Dark Angel" was intended as a pilot for a series and it probably seemed like a good idea at the time, premiering on Fox right in the middle of a fertile period for serial killer flicks — there are obvious shades of David Fincher's "Seven," which was such an influential hit a few years earlier. Unfortunately, Robert Iscove's efficient direction can't shake the cliched nature of John Romano's script, which hits just about every beat you'd expect for a moody mystery thriller set in the Big Easy. Roberts was generally praised for his performance but, despite his best efforts, "Dark Angel" only received a lukewarm response from critics and viewers, and the mooted TV show never got out of the starting gate.