The Wachowskis Lied To One Of The Matrix's Stars About Their Character's Death

Joe Pantoliano had a hard time on the production of "The Matrix," the 1999 action thriller that left a massive mark on pop culture. Not only did Pantoliano feel pressured to get liposuction for the movie (to be clear, nobody asked him to do that), but he was disappointed that his character was killed off by the end. His character, Reagan, also known as Cypher, famously betrays the heroes in an attempt to return to the fake material comforts of the Matrix, only to be shot down with a lightning gun. It was a definitive, undignified end.

At a panel at the 2025 New York Comic Con, Pantoliano recalled how he'd asked over the phone for the Wachowskis — the film's sibling director duo — to spare Cypher's life so he could play a role in the potential sequel. "They lied to me!" he yelled in joke outrage. He explained further:

"I said, 'Hey, you can't kill me, right? You're not gonna kill me?' And Lilly said, 'Hey, Lana, he doesn't want us to kill him.' And I heard Lana off camera, knowing that I could hear this, and she said, 'Well, just lie to him and we'll kill him anyway.'"

The panel's moderator, Josh Horowitz, tried to comfort Pantoliano with the idea that Cypher's death scene wasn't fully "definitive," and that there was still a chance the franchise could bring him back one day. That may sound absurd, but then you remember how Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss) had an even more definitive death scene in "Matrix: Revolutions" and still returned alive and well in "Resurrections." If Trinity could return despite being impaled by a bunch of metal pikes, maybe there is a chance Cypher can return somehow in the fifth "Matrix" film that's in development.