Michelle Pfeiffer Landed Her Scarface Role By Making Pacino Bleed (A Lot)

Playing the role of the mobster's wife or girlfriend can be pretty thankless. Many of the stories told in gangster movies take place in a male-centric world and the women, no matter how well written or well acted, tend to get left on the outside; perhaps nothing sums it up better than the final scene in "The Godfather" when the door is closed on Michael Corleone's wife. "The Sopranos" to fully fleshed out the female leads and made their characters as compelling as the guys, but one of the most memorable film performances in such a role came from Michelle Pfeiffer in "Scarface." And she only secured the part by making Al Pacino bleed.

Pfeiffer plays Elvira, the discontented girlfriend of Miami crime lord Frank Lopez (Robert Loggia). Despite the fact she's dating his current boss, ferocious upstart Tony Montana (Pacino) has his heart set on making her "his" from the moment he claps eyes on her. Elvira is coldly dismissive of the uncouth Cuban exile to begin with, but she gradually changes her tune when it becomes clear that Frank has gone soft and it's only a matter of time before somebody takes him out.

Producer Martin Bregman and director Brian De Palma met with "every young actress in the business" for the role, including Carrie Fisher, Kim Basinger, Sigourney Weaver, and Geena Davis. Pfeiffer, whose only major film to that point was the musical flop "Grease 2," was a long way down the list and only came to Bregman's attention when her agent called offering her services. She even had to pay for her own flight to the audition (although she was reimbursed later), but once she got there, she made a big and painful impression on her illustrious co-star.