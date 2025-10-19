Sci-Fi Anime Remake Trigun Stargaze Is Finally Bringing In A Beloved Original Series Character

"Trigun," created by Yasuhiro Nightow, is a Space Western manga. Humans fleeing from Earth crashed on the desert world No Man's Land decades ago, and it's become a frontier much like America's Old West. Our lead, Vash the Stampede, is a gunslinger with a tempting bounty on his head. While Vash has the weapon of a cowboy, he's also a pacifist sworn not to take a life. This dichotomy makes "Trigun" as philosophical as it is action-packed.

Studio Madhouse adapted "Trigun" into a 26-episode anime in 1998. That series is the reason most people know what "Trigun" is. As it combined science fiction and Western storytelling, "Trigun" is often compared to contemporary anime "Cowboy Bebop" and "Outlaw Star" and held in similar esteem. "Trigun" is so beloved that in 2023, Studio Orange rebooted the series as "Trigun Stampede."

Unlike the original, "Stampede" was animated in 3-D and brought in elements from the now-finished manga, which the original anime obviously couldn't adapt. Yet it also omitted an important part of the original series, which left many fans confused and heartbroken.

In "Trigun," Vash is often accompanied by Meryl Stryfe and Milly Thompson, two insurance adjusters trying to bill him for all the damage he accidentally causes. "Stampede" reimagined Meryl as a journalist ... and gave her a new partner, a grizzled old drunk named Roberto De Niro. Roberto wasn't a bad character but replacing Milly felt like fixing something that wasn't broken.

The season finale of "Stampede" hinted that Meryl was getting a new partner, and now the second (and reportedly final) season, "Trigun Stargaze," features Milly. A character poster shows her new design in full; like the original Milly, the "Stargaze" iteration is tall, brunette, and giddy.