One Of IMDb's Highest-Rated Action Movies Is Streaming For Free (And It's A Must-Watch)

Feel like having your nerves utterly shredded by a god-tier filmmaker? Already seen "Inchon?" Then you need to experience the piano-wire-taut suspense of Henri-Georges Clouzot's 1953 masterpiece "The Wages of Fear," which currently holds the 209 spot on IMDb's Top 250 list (as voted on by users).

Henri-Georges Clouzot is considered by many cinephiles to be Alfred Hitchcock's French counterpart (he swiped the rights to "Les Diaboliques" from the maestro), but Hitch never made anything as sweatily terrifying as "The Wages of Fear." Hitchcock's films could obviously be kinky, and, in the case of "Frenzy," downright sleazy, but there was almost always a pure cinematic polish to his work. I don't think he would've ever bothered with a white-knuckler like "The Wages of Fear" (not unless he could've expanded the small role of Linda to lure one of his preferred blonde stars); Hitch obviously wasn't afraid of getting political, but this material was simply too unglamorous and grueling for him. Clouzot, who held a low opinion of humanity, was all too happy to put his audience through the wringer while reminding them in the end that only the cruelest among us get away clean. But the rough ride is worth it because, when it comes to action and suspense, you can't do it better than "The Wages of Fear."

Would you want to board a rickety truck and haul one ton of nitroglycerin across 300 miles of rugged road to extinguish an oil-field fire? Of course not. But would you want to watch a crackerjack cast led by the hunky Yves Montand do this while risking their lives for a life-changing payday?

Trust me, you would and you should. ASAP.