This Daniel Radcliffe Crime Thriller Will Completely Change How You Look At The Harry Potter Actor

A lot of people probably think about the "Harry Potter" film franchise when they hear actor Daniel Radcliffe's name, but in my opinion, that's sort of unfair. Sure, it's one of the highest-grossing film franchises in cinematic history and, despite the fact that a new young actor will start playing Harry Potter in a new HBO series set to air in 2027, most people still think of Radcliffe in the distinctive round glasses whenever they think about the character, known in the books and films as "the Boy Who Lived."

Still, if you'd like to watch Radcliffe in a very different kind of role, you actually have a lot of options, and one is his 2018 movie "Beast of Burden." Though the film, written by Adam Hoelzel and directed by Jesper Ganslandt, only received a limited release and mostly went to VOD, it features a dark and excellent lead performance from Radcliffe as Sean Haggerty, a pilot whose job is to carry illegal drugs across the United States border. Alongside Radcliffe, the film's cast includes Grace Gummer, Pablo Schreiber, and Robert Wisdom, but unfortunately, it didn't exactly earn rave reviews from critics (as of this writing, the movie only has a 25% rating on Rotten Tomatoes).

"Beast of Burden" is worth watching if you're doing a super deep dive into Radcliffe's entire oeuvre, but I have good news for you: Radcliffe has done a frankly incredible job throughout his career of separating himself from the image of Harry Potter, and he's been in a ton of really great and very different projects since he stopped playing Harry in 2011.