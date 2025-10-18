Stranger Things Creators Have A Sequel Idea - Here's Why Netflix Hasn't Announced It

"Stranger Things" season 5 marks the final chapter of the Netflix series, but creators Matt and Ross Duffer, aka the Duffer Brothers, hope to return to Hawkins, Indiana, down the line. In fact, the siblings have an idea in mind for a sequel series, which will seemingly follow a brand new set of characters. As of this writing, details about the project are being kept close to the vest, but the Duffers have confirmed that Netflix is more than happy to listen to their pitches.

Of course, when you remember that "Stranger Things" is one of Netflix's most record-breaking properties, it's no surprise to learn that streamer's higher-ups are interested in bringing the mysterious idea to life. So, why aren't they forcing it? In an interview with Time, Bela Bajaria, Netflix's chief content officer, revealed that her door is always open to the Duffers to revisit this world, but she also understands the upside of not putting too much pressure on creative folks. In her own words:

"We've always talked about it loosely. For them and for us, it was really important to make sure that all of their focus, time, and energy was being spent on making sure they deliver an incredible last season that people love. But I'll say when they're ready, I'm ready."

That's a perfectly understandable reason for Netflix's patience, but it isn't the only variable at play. The Duffer Brothers are busy people, you see, and the next stage of their collaborative career will see them take a potentially long hiatus from the streaming service that made "Stranger Things" famous.