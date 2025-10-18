Stranger Things Creators Have A Sequel Idea - Here's Why Netflix Hasn't Announced It
"Stranger Things" season 5 marks the final chapter of the Netflix series, but creators Matt and Ross Duffer, aka the Duffer Brothers, hope to return to Hawkins, Indiana, down the line. In fact, the siblings have an idea in mind for a sequel series, which will seemingly follow a brand new set of characters. As of this writing, details about the project are being kept close to the vest, but the Duffers have confirmed that Netflix is more than happy to listen to their pitches.
Of course, when you remember that "Stranger Things" is one of Netflix's most record-breaking properties, it's no surprise to learn that streamer's higher-ups are interested in bringing the mysterious idea to life. So, why aren't they forcing it? In an interview with Time, Bela Bajaria, Netflix's chief content officer, revealed that her door is always open to the Duffers to revisit this world, but she also understands the upside of not putting too much pressure on creative folks. In her own words:
"We've always talked about it loosely. For them and for us, it was really important to make sure that all of their focus, time, and energy was being spent on making sure they deliver an incredible last season that people love. But I'll say when they're ready, I'm ready."
That's a perfectly understandable reason for Netflix's patience, but it isn't the only variable at play. The Duffer Brothers are busy people, you see, and the next stage of their collaborative career will see them take a potentially long hiatus from the streaming service that made "Stranger Things" famous.
The Duffers are moving on from Netflix (but maybe not forever)
Netflix and Paramount recently battled for the Duffer Brothers' services, and the latter won. That agreement means that the siblings will focus their creative energies on Paramount projects for the next four years as soon as the contract takes effect, but that doesn't mean that are done with Netflix forever. In the aforementioned interview with Time, Matt Duffer reiterated that he and his sibling are open to working on more "Stranger Things" projects at some point — even if it means being less hands-on than before. That said, he seems adamant about he and his brother being heavily involved:
"It either has to come from us or someone who comes to us super excited about an idea, not from Netflix. Otherwise you're just making stuff to be making it, and then it's going to diminish the brand. You've seen that too many times."
For now, the future of the "Stranger Things" franchise is up in the air, but fans will be pleased to know that its creators are keen to revisit their spooky sci-fi universe at some point. Until then, everyone can look forward to "Stranger Things" season 5, as well as the siblings' upcoming "Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen" and "The Boroughs" projects (both of which are slated to arrive on Netflix in the near future).
"Stranger Things" season 5 premieres on Netflix November 26, 2025, with the final two episodes debuting the following month on December 25 and December 31.