Jim Carrey Was Nearly Cast In A Billion-Dollar Disney Movie Franchise

Gore Verbinski's "Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl" was viewed with some ridicule at the time of its release in the summer of 2003. Disney was in the early, toe-dip stages of trying to turn its theme park attractions into moves, and it had missed badly at the box office with Brian De Palma's "Mission to Mars" (a terrific film very loosely based on the ride of the same name) and "The Country Bears" (a live-action movie based on "The Country Bear Jamboree"). The results were so commercially dismal that Disney honcho Michael Eisner was on the verge of killing the strategy altogether.

Producer Jerry Bruckheimer knew the town was skeptical about turning a theme park ride into a movie, and he understood fully well that Eisner didn't want to damage the value of these properties by lending their names to ho-hum family films. But Bruckheimer believed in the "Curse of the Black Pearl" script written by Ted Elliott and Terry Rossio (who also earned credit for hatching the story along with Stuart Beattie and Jay Wolpert), and he strongly felt that he'd found a star who could swashbuckle ebulliently as Captain Jack Sparrow in Jim Carrey (via Vulture).

Casting Carrey as a lead in the early 2000s was basically a blockbuster guarantee (though there were exceptions, like Frank Darabont's "The Majestic"); he wouldn't come cheap, but the comedy superstar clowning it up as an over-confident pirate sounded like box office gold. Obviously, Verbinski and Bruckheimer went in a different direction, but Carrey made out just fine anyway in 2003.