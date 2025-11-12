The Demolition Man Myth Dennis Rodman Wants Everyone To Stop Believing

Basketball superstar Dennis Rodman first began playing professionally when he was drafted by the Detroit Pistons in 1986. He had played basketball in high school, but only on and off. When he was 17, he experienced an unexpected growth spurt, quickly going from 5'11" to 6'7". He decided to attend college and began pursuing basketball more seriously. He was only 25 when he began playing for the Pistons, and became famous for his hustle. In the early 1990s, Rodman — to combat a bout of extreme depression — reinvented himself as the NBA's "bad boy" and began dying his hair wild colors, getting tattoos, and multiple facial piercings.

Last year, on the "Got Sole" interview program, Rodman talked about his life and his career ... and also his hair. Rodman, as stated, often stepped onto the basketball court with blonde or green hair, freshly bleached and/or dyed for the game. It was a striking look, to be sure. Some noticed that Rodman, with his bleached hair, looked a lot like Simon Phoenix, Wesley Snipes' villain character from Marco Brambilla's 1993 sci-fi film "Demolition Man." Some people even began to spread rumors that Rodman was a huge "Demolition Man" fan, and that he bleached his hair specifically to look like Simon Phoenix. It's a piece of trivia on IMDb, even.

On "Got Sole," Rodman wanted to set the record straight. No, he didn't bleach his hair to look like Simon Phoenix.