Invincible's Creator Was Worried Foundation Ruined A Major Character Casting

"Invincible" is approaching its endgame, and neither fans nor Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun) are ready for what the Viltrum Empire has in store for them. Mark only barely faced off against Conquest (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), one of the strongest beings in the universe, at the end of season 3, and it took everything our young hero had to stop a single powerful Viltrumite.

Now, "Invincible" season 4 is gearing up to introduce an even stronger villain and, arguably, the Big Bad Evil Guy (to use a "Dungeons & Dragons" term) of the entire series. That would be a reference to Thragg, the leader of the entire Viltrum Empire. We previously speculated about who should voice Thragg on "Invincible," as many fans had hoped Morgan would play the character before he was cast as Conquest. What we never considered, however, was that creator/showrunner Robert Kirkman would pick one of the best villain actors of 2025 to portray his own animated antagonist: Lee Pace.

/Film's own Devin Meenan has already explained in depth why Lee Pace is the perfect choice to play Thragg, as well as why he's an unexpected choice. Indeed, his casting was, in a sense, as much of a surprise to Kirkman as it was to fans, as the former worried he wouldn't be able to get Pace due to his role on "Foundation."

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Kirkman revealed that he'd envisioned Pace in the role even before "Invincible" started, citing his love of the actor's work on "Halt and Catch Fire" and "Pushing Daisies." However, when "Foundation" cast Pace to play its own all-mighty galactic empire, Kirkman admitted, "I was also like, 'Is this [too] close? Am I gonna be able to cast him as Thragg if he's available? Is this gonna work?'"