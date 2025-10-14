The Most Popular Diane Keaton Movies Streaming Right Now

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

On October 11, 2025, the world was shocked and saddened to learn that screen legend and Oscar winner Diane Keaton passed away at her California home at the age of 79. In the hours and days that followed, fans of Keaton and her life's work revisited some of her most beloved projects — and luckily, in an age where more and more people rely on a litany of streaming services in order to watch basically anything, a lot of them are easily accessible.

The folks over at FlixPatrol also happen to be keeping track of which of Keaton's movies are surging ahead on various streamers. According to the service, Francis Ford Coppola's 1972 cinematic staple "The Godfather," which stars Keaton as Kay Adams-Corleone, girlfriend and eventual wife of Al Pacino's Corleone heir, Michael, is getting a ton of eyeballs from fans who want to honor Keaton's legacy. (It's streaming on Pluto TV.) "The Godfather Part II," which is as beloved (if not even more beloved) than the first film, is also at the top of the charts, so viewers might be double-featuring the two movies to watch as Keaton's Kay grows more and more disillusioned with her doomed marriage to Michael and his criminal misdeeds (and it's also on Pluto TV).

Besides the two "Godfather" films that matter (the less said about "The Godfather Part III," the better), "Maybe I Do," Keaton's 2023 romantic comedy that also stars Richard Gere, Susan Sarandon, Emma Roberts, and William H. Macy is performing pretty well, as is her sequel from that same year "Book Club: The Next Chapter." The former is streaming on Tubi (with ads), and the latter is available to rent or buy on Amazon Prime Video.