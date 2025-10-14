The Most Popular Diane Keaton Movies Streaming Right Now
On October 11, 2025, the world was shocked and saddened to learn that screen legend and Oscar winner Diane Keaton passed away at her California home at the age of 79. In the hours and days that followed, fans of Keaton and her life's work revisited some of her most beloved projects — and luckily, in an age where more and more people rely on a litany of streaming services in order to watch basically anything, a lot of them are easily accessible.
The folks over at FlixPatrol also happen to be keeping track of which of Keaton's movies are surging ahead on various streamers. According to the service, Francis Ford Coppola's 1972 cinematic staple "The Godfather," which stars Keaton as Kay Adams-Corleone, girlfriend and eventual wife of Al Pacino's Corleone heir, Michael, is getting a ton of eyeballs from fans who want to honor Keaton's legacy. (It's streaming on Pluto TV.) "The Godfather Part II," which is as beloved (if not even more beloved) than the first film, is also at the top of the charts, so viewers might be double-featuring the two movies to watch as Keaton's Kay grows more and more disillusioned with her doomed marriage to Michael and his criminal misdeeds (and it's also on Pluto TV).
Besides the two "Godfather" films that matter (the less said about "The Godfather Part III," the better), "Maybe I Do," Keaton's 2023 romantic comedy that also stars Richard Gere, Susan Sarandon, Emma Roberts, and William H. Macy is performing pretty well, as is her sequel from that same year "Book Club: The Next Chapter." The former is streaming on Tubi (with ads), and the latter is available to rent or buy on Amazon Prime Video.
There are so many great Diane Keaton films that you can stream right now
Aside from the sort of obvious inclusion of the first two "Godfather" movies, "Maybe I Do" and "The Book Club" sequel might seem like offbeat selections if you're really trying to make your way through Diane Keaton's oeuvre. For starters, I want to get something out of the way: Woody Allen is, to put it lightly, a divisive figure, and some of his films — especially 1979's "Manhattan," which does feature Keaton — focus on subject matter that seems to hit a little too close to home when it comes to the writer-director's real life. With that said, if you want to watch Keaton in top form, you should watch "Annie Hall," which is available to stream on MGM+ and stars Keaton as Annie, a character written specifically for her by Allen ("Annie" was Keaton's nickname, and Hall was her last name before she registered with Actor's Equity). This is Keaton's only Oscar-winning role, and it's absolutely worth checking out.
Besides that, Keaton has not one, not two, but three movies with 100% scores on Rotten Tomatoes, and yes, two of them come courtesy of Allen: 1973's "Sleeper" and 1975's "Love and Death," both of which are comedies that let Keaton go full screwball. The third movie, "Lovers and Other Strangers," isn't currently available on major streaming platforms, nor is "Sleeper," but you can watch "Love and Death" (and you should, in my opinion) on MGM+. Also, if you want to get in on the "Book Club" fun to enjoy the sequel, the first movie is also available to rent on platforms like Prime Video.
One of Diane Keaton's best (and sweetest) roles is as the straight man in a classic 1990s comedy
For my money, though, an absolutely necessary Diane Keaton performance is in Charles Shyer and Nancy Meyers' 1991 comedy "Father of the Bride," which was directed by Shyer and penned by him, his then-wife Meyers, Frances Goodrich, and Albert Hackett. Thankfully, this movie is available to stream on Hulu and Disney+, and the absolutely delightful '90s comedy casts Steve Martin as family man and sneaker magnate George Banks alongside Keaton as his wife Nina, who are shocked to learn that their 22-year-old daughter Annie (Kimberly Williams) is returning home from Rome with a fiancé (George Newbern's Bryan McKenzie). As George and Nina grapple with watching their daughter grow up and plan her wedding, they're also parenting their younger son Matty, played by future Oscar winner and "Succession" "slime puppy" Kieran Culkin.
Unsurprisingly, Martin gets all the big comedic setpieces in "Father of the Bride," whether he's falling into a pool to sneak a look at a checkbook belonging to his future in-laws or getting arrested for ripping hot dog buns out of the package at a supermarket in a too-small tuxedo. Still, this movie might not have worked without Keaton's reassuring, warm, and loving presence as Nina, the sole person who can snap George out of whatever funk he's experiencing at any given moment. After hearing about Keaton's passing, I went back to my own childhood and queued up "Father of the Bride" for one of her more underrated performances, and I recommend that you do the same when you get a chance. Still, thanks to services like Tubi, Pluto TV, MGM+, and Hulu, there are plenty of great Keaton movies out there.