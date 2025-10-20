Does Huck Die In Scandal?

No! Huck, played by Guillermo Diaz, does not die in "Scandal" — but it's a sort of close call during the show's penultimate season. Allow me to explain.

Shonda Rhimes' steamy, soapy political drama "Scandal," which ran for seven seasons from 2012 to 2018, stars Kerry Washington as powerful D.C. "fixer" Olivia Pope (based on real-life figure Judy Smith), but Olivia is surrounded by a whole bunch of supporting players who all have their own rich backstories. One of those players is Huck, whose real name is Diego Muñoz (put a pin in that), a tech expert who helps Olivia solve personal and political problems at the behest of powerful clients at Olivia Pope & Associates. Throughout "Scandal," Huck goes through some pretty harrowing stuff, but none of it comes close to his near-death experience in the show's sixth season.

In that season, Huck's secretly evil girlfriend Meg Mitchell (Phoebe Neidhardt) — who's working for his OPA colleague and friend Abby Whelan (Darby Stanchfield), unbeknownst to Huck and everybody else — shoots Huck, shoves him into a car, and drives that car into a lake, forcing him to work his way out. Huck survives by the skin of his teeth, but it's a close call, and his best friend at OPA, Quinn Perkins (Katie Lowes), ultimately kills Meg in a fit of rage over what happened to Huck.

By the very end of "Scandal," Huck is alive and simply ready to move on from OPA, as is everybody else. So what else do we need to know about Huck in general?