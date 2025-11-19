Why Charlie Hunnam Dropped Out Of His Role As Fifty Shades Of Grey's Christian Grey

As many are aware, E.L. James' 2011 erotic novel "Fifty Shades of Grey" began as "Twilight" fan-fiction. James wrote a highly sexual, BDSM-flavored pornographic tale about Bella Swann and Edward Cullen — the main characters in Stephenie Meyer's "Twilight" — exploring each other's bodies. She eventually removed the "Twilight" elements and renamed the characters Anastasia Steele and Christian Grey. The resulting novel became the most celebrated piece of pop erotica since, golly, "Deep Throat." It wasn't uncommon to see people reading "Fifty Shades of Grey" in public, happily getting aroused at open-eyed descriptions of spanking and extreme sex.

The book was so successful, a movie was inevitable. But making a "Fifty Shades" film presented a few creative problems. Should it be an R-rated movie for a mass audience or a work of true erotica? Should it feature unknown actors or established stars? The movie, put out by Universal, went the more bankable route, toning down the explicit details of the book and turning it into an erotic romantic drama for adults. Kelly Marcel wrote the script and Sam Taylor-Johson directed (though Taylor-Johnson and James infamously didn't get along).

Casting took a long time, and many, many actors either auditioned for the lead roles or turned down the offer to star. Some actors weren't okay with the amount of nudity the roles required. In 2013, Variety finally announced that Christian Grey would be played by Charlie Hunnam and Anastasia Steele would be played by Dakota Johnson. A month later, though, Variety announced that Hunnam was out. He was replaced by Jamie Dornan. Some assumed he was scared off by the film's sheer amount of sex scenes.

That wasn't the case, though. Hunnam had no issues whatsoever with the sex and dropped out for more straightforward reasons. Specifically, he had to shoot "Sons of Anarchy," as he told VMan Magazine in 2015 (via Variety).