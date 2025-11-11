Why Tank Girl Star Lori Petty Was Fired From Demolition Man After Just A Few Days

Marco Brambilla's 1993 dystopian thriller "Demolition Man" has a fun and clever sci-fi premise. In the near future, a war is being fought between the ultra-destructive Los Angeles cop John Spartan (Sylvester Stallone) and the ultra-evil super-criminal Simon Phoenix (Wesley Snipes in a role nearly played by Jean-Claude Van Damme). In a sting-gone-wrong, several buildings are destroyed, and Spartan is imprisoned as a punishment. Rather than throwing him in a cell, however, the Department of Corrections uses a new form of cryogenic punishment, freezing Spartan for several years while he's fed subliminal mental corrections.

Spartan is then awakened in the year 2032, where several SoCal cities have merged into San Angeles, and the world has become ... a seeming utopia. Everything changed under the watchful eye of Cocteau (Nigel Hawthorne), a ring-wing televangelist who banned crime, swearing, and salty foods. Also, people no longer touch one another physically and speak in a strange, ultra-polite patois. It's hardly a place a rough-hewn cop once known as the Demolition Man would call home. Spartan is shown the ropes by Lenina Huxley (Sandra Bullock), a 1990s enthusiast who is shocked by his foul mouth and slovenly demeanor. No points for guessing that Phoenix is similarly unfrozen in 2032 (or that something sinister lurks beneath Cocteau's utopia).

"Demolition Man" was a huge career boon for Bullock (this was shortly before "Speed"), so it may be surprising to learn that she wasn't the original choice for Huxley. Lori Petty, the star of "Point Break," "A League of Their Own," and "Free Willy" (and who would go on to headline "Tank Girl"), was originally cast in the role, and was no doubt perfect for it. However, Petty left the project two days into production because she and Stallone hated each other so much (per Entertainment Weekly).