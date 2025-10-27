How Netflix's Santa Clarita Diet Would Have Ended If It Had Landed A Season 4

In 2017, Netflix released a freaky but uproariously funny series starring Timothy Olyphant and Drew Barrymore. "Santa Clarita Diet" had the two stars developing an alarming appetite for comedy and claret-covered horror, and it made for a great watch — right up until it was frustratingly canceled after three seasons in 2019. Since then, there's been no sign of the happy and undead couple, the Hammonds, making a comeback, even with the cliffhanger ending fans were given at the end of season 3. According to the show's creator, Victor Fresco, he had season 4 all mapped out, which, frankly, sounded as bonkers as everything else the show had delivered up until then.

Victor Fresco posted in a now-deleted tweet in 2021 about his future plans, which, unfortunately, never materialized. "Yes, Joel is possessed by Mr. Ball Legs, who at first makes him do his bidding ... but then he and Sheila hunt bad people together and their love for each other goes on forever!" See? Bonkers.

But with such a big chapter teed up, what was Fresco's reasoning for ending on such a massive cliffhanger in the first place, if the show never returned? According to one of the show's stars, it was all a clever power play that Fresco attempted against Netflix, hoping it would persuade the streaming service to give the Hammonds their fourth season. Unfortunately, on this occasion, Netflix just wasn't in the gaming mood.