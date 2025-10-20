Robert Englund Fought With Wes Craven To Save One Of Freddy Krueger's Signature Pieces

In Wes Craven's 1984 horror classic "A Nightmare on Elm Street," Nancy (Heather Langenkamp) and her friends are stalked in their dreams by a mysterious, terrifying ghoul with a burned face and knives affixed to a glove on his right hand. This is Freddy Krueger (Robert Englund), a deceased child murderer from Nancy's hometown of Springwood, Ohio. Freddy isn't just scaring Nancy and her friends, but killing them one-by-one. He's a supernatural entity that can kill people in their dreams. When they die in their dreams, they die in real life.

It's explained that Freddy had been burned to death years earlier by Nancy's parents, as well as all the other adults in town, as revenge for the children he murdered (Freddy was arrested, but not convicted in court thanks to a technicality). Freddy, as revenge, stalked the town's remaining teens in their dreams, taking a great deal of glee in their deaths.

Freddy wore his bladed glove, as it was the preferred torture/murder weapon he liked to use against his victims in the waking world. Freddy's thick, red-and-green sweater, along with his brown fedora, was merely cozy autumnal wear, presumably on his body when he was killed. The ensemble, taken as a whole, makes Freddy truly terrifying. He is monstrous, yet very recognizably human.

It seems that the inclusion of Freddy's hat, however, cause some brief tension during the production of "A Nightmare on Elm Street." According to Englund, in a 2024 oral history by Ringer, he had to make a special request to keep the hat as part of Freddy's costume. He like the way it looked in shadow, and he liked the thought of whipping off the hat to reveal Freddy's charred, bald head underneath.