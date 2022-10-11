Nightmare On Elm Street Star Heather Langenkamp Wants To Star In One Last Sequel

It doesn't matter how many times a slasher villain dies, they will return. Even if a long-running film series has been stretched past the point of credulity, the villain will somehow be back. "Friday the 13th" has traversed Jason Voorhees' constant returns with little explanation, eventually clarifying that he is possessed by a demon (if one prefers "Jason Goes to Hell: The Final Friday") or that he is afflicted with a rare medical condition that allows his cells to spontaneously regenerate (if one prefers "Jason X"). "Halloween," meanwhile, has allowed Michael Myers' constant return by incessantly rebooting itself. At last count, there are at least five separate continuities across 13 "Halloween" movies.

In 1994, Wes Craven cleverly introduced an in-film reason for Freddy Krueger — the undead, claw-handed dream demon from "A Nightmare on Elm Street" — to constantly return. In "Wes Craven's New Nightmare," the filmmaker appears as himself to explain that Freddy is an ancient demon who is usually contained safely within fiction. If, however, Freddy dies or his movies become too cliché, he'll become abstract evil once again. In such a state, he will be able to manifest himself back into existence, if not in a story, then in the real world. That is Freddy's prerogative as a fictional construct. "New Nightmare" is, really, one of the best slasher movies ever made.

In the film, Heather Langenkamp, who played Nancy in the original, plays herself, stalked by Freddy in the real world. Robert Englund and New Line Cinema head Bob Shea also appear as themselves. Terrifyingly, Freddy is also credited as himself. And while that was the last time Nancy and Freddy faced off on screen, Langenkamp hasn't given up hope for one final showdown.