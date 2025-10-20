Why Game Of Thrones Kills Off Both Ned And Robb Stark

TV viewers didn't know "Game of Thrones" was a truly hardcore show until the penultimate episode of season 1, "Baelor," which killed off the supposed lead of the series Ned Stark (Sean Bean). It was a moment that radically redefined what sort of series this was, declaring to viewers that this was a story where mistakes mattered, where plot armor didn't exist, where there was no guarantee your favorite character would make it to the end of each episode, let alone season.

Despite this, TV-only fans still managed to get their hopes up for Robb Stark, the King of the North who rebelled against the Lannisters to avenge Ned's death. Even though his rebellion slowly fell apart over the course of seasons 2 and 3, and even though he made a horrendous tactical mistake by marring Talisa (Oona Chaplin) instead of one of Walder Frey's daughters as promised, fans still held on hope that he could pull out a win. But in June 2013 "The Rains of Castamere" aired, and Robb, Catelyn, Talisa, and even poor Grey Wind were murdered in a single swoop.

In a 2019 oral history from Entertainment Weekly of that famous season 3 episode, George R. R. Martin explained himself: