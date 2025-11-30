The Forgotten Lee Pace Fantasy Series Foundation Fans Need To Check Out
It is natural to feel like you're seeing double while watching "Foundation," especially with Lee Pace playing at least four clones of the last sitting emperor, Cleon. Pace, as expected, brings a lot of verve to these versions of a rather complicated figure, representing altered perspectives that emerge as different characters in their own right. Pace's effortless screen presence can be traced back to some of his most prolific projects — be it the "Hobbit" movies or his appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe — but the full force of his talent shines brightest in his television roles. For example, Pace is memorable in Bryan Fuller's stylistically distinct and tonally surreal "Pushing Daisies," but there's yet another Fuller-helmed series where the actor stands out.
I'm talking about "Wonderfalls," the Fox fantasy comedy that was abruptly canceled after only four episodes, although the rest of the series was later aired on another network. This one-season wonder contains most of Fuller's signature trademarks (an uncharacteristic blend of bleakness and vibrancy, witty dialogue, deadpan humor), but also presents a complex female protagonist in the form of Jaye Tyler (Caroline Dhavernas, who also plays Alana Bloom in Fuller's "Hannibal"). In "Wonderfalls," Jaye isn't a kindhearted goody two-shoes — she's a caustic, passive-aggressive young woman who deliberately uses her loner tendencies to etch an outlier identity. Jaye also isn't interested in upholding societal expectations or people-pleasing, as she would rather hold on to her cynicism while being snappy and bitter about it.
In a bizarre turn of events, Jaye gains the ability to speak to animal figurines, who push her towards social interactions/acts of kindness against her will. A change begins to take place in Jaye, but not in the way we expect, as "Wonderfalls" constantly uses its offbeat humor to subvert our expectations.
Lee Pace's Aaron is just one of many aspects that make Wonderfalls special
While Jaye is not the kind to seek help from others, she has a somewhat functional relationship with her brother, Aaron (Pace), whose laid-back attitude complements Jaye's cynical ferocity. She trusts him, making him one of the first people who become aware of Jaye's odd ability to speak to animals. While Aaron doesn't immediately believe her, he goes to great lengths to validate her attempts to avoid these aggressive requests, and in the process, undergoes an existential crisis. These sequences can feel truly surreal, what with a wax lion or a brass monkey suddenly warning Jaye about a particular person, or strong-arming her into doing something that might or might not be interpreted as an act of kindness.
While "Pushing Daisies" explores the enduring nature of affection and the loneliness that comes with isolation, "Wonderfalls" etches out the pitfalls of adulthood for those who stray from the norm. Beneath Jaye's prickly demeanor lies a frightened young woman who doesn't want the world to take advantage of her, which is why she preemptively embraces a self-centered approach to life. While her newfound ability softens this instinct, she doesn't lose her edge or wit throughout the series, and genuinely sees the value of a kind act without any expectation in return. There's no drastic change here, but Jaye is not as defensive as she started, and she begins to understand that protective facades are worth dissolving for some people in our lives.
The 13 episodes that make up "Wonderfalls" weave a compelling arc for Jaye and the people in her life, but the show undoubtedly deserved a second season instead of being prematurely axed by Fox. Alas, what could've been is now solely limited to our vivid imaginations.