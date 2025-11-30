The Forgotten Lee Pace Fantasy Series Foundation Fans Need To Check Out

It is natural to feel like you're seeing double while watching "Foundation," especially with Lee Pace playing at least four clones of the last sitting emperor, Cleon. Pace, as expected, brings a lot of verve to these versions of a rather complicated figure, representing altered perspectives that emerge as different characters in their own right. Pace's effortless screen presence can be traced back to some of his most prolific projects — be it the "Hobbit" movies or his appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe — but the full force of his talent shines brightest in his television roles. For example, Pace is memorable in Bryan Fuller's stylistically distinct and tonally surreal "Pushing Daisies," but there's yet another Fuller-helmed series where the actor stands out.

I'm talking about "Wonderfalls," the Fox fantasy comedy that was abruptly canceled after only four episodes, although the rest of the series was later aired on another network. This one-season wonder contains most of Fuller's signature trademarks (an uncharacteristic blend of bleakness and vibrancy, witty dialogue, deadpan humor), but also presents a complex female protagonist in the form of Jaye Tyler (Caroline Dhavernas, who also plays Alana Bloom in Fuller's "Hannibal"). In "Wonderfalls," Jaye isn't a kindhearted goody two-shoes — she's a caustic, passive-aggressive young woman who deliberately uses her loner tendencies to etch an outlier identity. Jaye also isn't interested in upholding societal expectations or people-pleasing, as she would rather hold on to her cynicism while being snappy and bitter about it.

In a bizarre turn of events, Jaye gains the ability to speak to animal figurines, who push her towards social interactions/acts of kindness against her will. A change begins to take place in Jaye, but not in the way we expect, as "Wonderfalls" constantly uses its offbeat humor to subvert our expectations.