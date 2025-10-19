Why Sam Raimi's Army Of Darkness Dropped Evil Dead From Its Title

The journey to "Army of Darkness" is a little circuitous, so follow me for a moment.

Sam Raimi's rise to fame is inspiring for all ambitious young filmmakers who don't mind freezing their butts off at remote cabins, spraying red-color corn syrup all over their friends. The making of "The Evil Dead" is a well-known tale to horror hounds everywhere. The young filmmaker, with his actor buddy Bruce Campbell, wanted to make a horror movie, but had no money to do so, being working class kids from Detroit. He and Campbell begged just about everyone they knew for funds, and eventually scrapped together $375,000, juuuust enough to make a spooky, gory cabin-in-the-woods movie. They shot in 16mm film on rented cameras.

The film crawled its way onto screens, and made a massive $2.4 million. Overseas, it became a notorious sensation, making $27 million (!). Raimi was on his way. In 1987, he energetically made a sequel/remake of "The Evil Dead" called "Evil Dead 2: Dead By Dawn." It had the same story as the first, and Campbell still starred, but it was more comedic — downright sillier — than the first. "Evil Dead 2" was made for an extravagant $3.5 million.

Sadly, "Evil Dead 2" wasn't the sensation of the first, only earning $5.9 million. Critics did like it, and it's considered by horror nuts to be one of the best movies of all time, but technically it was a bomb. No one cared that they both slowly made their fortunes on home video.

It was for this reason that the follow-up film, 1993's "Army of Darkness," was not called "Evil Dead 3." In a 1992 issue of Cinefantastique Magazine, Sam Raimi's longtime producer Robert Tapert talked about "Army of Darkness" and how the "Evil Dead" movies proved to be a detriment for it, in a marketing sense. "Army of Darkness" was distributed by Universal Pictures, a major studio, and they wanted the "Evil Dead" associations stricken from the title.