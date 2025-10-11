Ethan Hawke Has Quietly Been Voicing Batman In A DC Series Most Fans Haven't Heard Of

Every comic book movie fan has their favorite Batman. For 1990s kids, Michael Keaton will always be the quintessential Dark Knight, while the generation directly after will always look to Christian Bale as the definitive on-screen Caped Crusader. Kids growing up today, however, might well look back on their childhood with a fondness for Ethan Hawke's version of the superhero — and they might not even know it. That's because the actor — who's returning as the Grabber in "Black Phone 2" this month – has quietly been voicing the character on the animated kids series "Batwheels" for the last three years.

Hawke, who is still at the top of his game after 40 years in the industry, began voicing Batman in September 2022 when "Batwheels" debuted on HBO Max ahead of its arrival as part of Cartoon Network's "Cartoonito" programming block a month later. The show has since returned for a second season alongside several shorts and follows the adventures of Batman's various vehicles, all of whom have become sentient thanks to the Bat-computer. (Hey, it's a kids show.) The main character of the show is actually Bam the Batmobile, who's voiced by actor Jacob Bertrand, best known for portraying Eli "Hawk" Moskowitz in "Cobra Kai." But as you might expect, Batman shows up throughout the series to guide his talking vehicles on their mission to defeat Gotham's various rogues, with Hawke voicing the character in 20 of the show's 74 episodes.

The actor has been on somewhat of a tear recently, playing Lorenz Hart in Richard Linklater's "Blue Moon," which has thus far received stellar reviews, and starring in FX's "The Lowdown," alongside appearing in "The Black Phone 2" (which Stephen King has given his seal of approval to). "Batwheels," however, remains one of his lesser-known recent projects, but it's significant not only because, well, it's Batman, but because Hawke previously turned down the offer to star as the live-action Dark Knight.