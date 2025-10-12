The Woman In Cabin 10 Movie Is Missing One Crucial Element Of The Book

Massive, major, cruise ship-sized spoilers for "The Woman in Cabin 10" — both the Netflix film and the book of the same name. Proceed with caution!

I feel like I need to acknowledge, right out of the gate, that I understand that most book adaptations are forced to change their narrative structure so that it translates better to either the big or small screen. This becomes a particular problem when you think about each specific novel's point of view; if we experience the book through the protagonist's eyes in first person, it's nigh impossible to make that work in a movie or a television show. Still, there's one thing about the new Netflix original "The Woman in Cabin 10" that totally went missing in the adaptation process, and it's the voice of the story's heroine, Lauren "Lo" Blacklock.

Played by Keira Knightley, Lo is an investigative journalist who agrees to take an assignment on the maiden voyage of a luxury cruise ship called the Aurora courtesy of a wealthy and famous man named Richard Bullmer (Guy Pearce) and his wife Anne (Lisa Loven Kongsli), the source of Richard's wealth who is dying due to complications from cancer and has her will all drawn up. When Lo accidentally goes into cabin 10 on the Aurora, she meets a mysterious woman known only as Carrie (Gitte Witt) in there — and when Lo hears mysterious noises that sound like someone in danger later that night and then hears someone apparently fall overboard, she worries that it's Carrie. Unfortunately, as the ship's staff tells Lo, nobody was ever staying in cabin 10.

This is all to say that "The Woman in Cabin 10" is a pretty boilerplate murder mystery clearly inspired by the work of Agatha Christie, but the adaptation feels a little ... empty. Why? It all comes down to Lo's distinct lack of voice in the film, which potentially could have been solved by something that might sound unusual at first.