Rick Moranis And John Candy's Underrated '80s Comedy Is A Must-Watch For Prime Video Users

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Many 1980s comedy fans will be deeply familiar with Walter Hill's 1985 movie "Brewster's Millions." The film was a big hit for Universal, further cementing the star status of its lead actor, Richard Pryor. Its premise is fun: Monty Brewster (Pryor), a minor league baseball player from New Jersey, stands to inherit $300 million from a recently-deceased uncle. There is, however, a strange game-show-like stipulation: Brewster can either get $1 million now or earn the $300 million by somehow spending $30 million in 30 days. He's only allowed to donate so much to charity, and — here's the weird part — he's not allowed to have anything to show for it. He cannot keep any trinkets he buys. The $30 million must be spent on non-tangibles. If he fails, he gets nothing.

Brewster initially thinks he can spend a lot by moving into an expensive hotel, but that's not enough. He eventually decides to run for mayor of New York on the cynical "None of the Above" ticket. A candidacy is costly, after all. And if he loses (as he intends to), then he'll have nothing to show for it.

"Brewster's Millions" is a fast-forwarded examination of how money clutters everything. Social interactions become suspect when money is involved. Millionaires live wholly disconnected from the rest of the world. Brewster loves the idea of being wealthy at first, but then finds that it's something of a curse. John Candy plays Brewster's best friend, Spike, a catcher on his baseball team and a pragmatic soul. The film also features cameos from many notable guest stars, including Rick Moranis as a bizarre professional mimic who only appears in one scene.

"Brewster's Millions" is readily available on Blu-ray (I hear the commentary track's amazing) and can instantly be fired up on Prime Video. It's an excellent comedy with salient commentary on class and wealth.