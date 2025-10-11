Quentin Tarantino's Stephen King Criticisms Literally Don't Make Sense

Quentin Tarantino's contributions to the form are undeniable. "Pulp Fiction" is one of the leading examples of the independent film boom of the 1990s, "Inglorious Basterds" is one of the great antifascist movies of the 2000s, and "Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood" is possibly his best film to date. With all that said, he's an infamously opinionated man who's often known for talking out of his own red apple. No one will deny Tarantino's obscene wealth of knowledge surrounding the annals of film history, but his arrogance can often lead to confounding or even flat-out wrong interpretations of other people's work, like Stephen King's "It."

King's 1986 terror tome about a group of New England outcasts battling a cosmic evil in the guise of a clown named Pennywise is often considered one of his most famous stories, and rightfully so. It's a massive text that features all of his best and worst tendencies as a writer, much like Tarantino. The "Kill Bill" director, however, holds a weird opinion of it. In a 2019 podcast discussion on "Eli Roth's History of Horror: Uncut," Tarantino talks about how he believes King's "It" is a ripoff of Wes Craven's "A Nightmare on Elm Street." He said:

"He just replaces Freddy Krueger with Pennywise. It's just exactly like he sees 'Nightmare on Elm Street' — 'Oh wow, that's a really neat idea. That's really clever. That's cool. Well, let me take that idea and let me do my version of it.' Now, his version of it is going to be a 560-page novel."

You can make some surface-level parallels to King and Craven's works by way of a group of kids being tormented by a shapeshifting evil with a loud mouth who's able to hurt them based on how much fear they exude, but that's about it.