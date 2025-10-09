Denzel Washington's Favorite Movie Role Was In A 2017 Flop

In 2017, Denzel Washington spoke to The Inquirer about his approach to acting at the age of 60. "I'm trying to get better," Washington explained, "This ain't dress rehearsal. I really don't know how many years I have left on this planet, so I just want to maximize the effort and utilize the gifts I've been given." (While his "Equalizer" movies might not speak to that sentiment, he's worked on plenty of recent projects that do.) As for his favorite film role? Washington threw the outlet a curveball, citing "Roman J. Israel, Esq." As he put it:

"We overlook people like Roman, It's easy for them to fall through the cracks of society," Washington elaborated. "And maybe for that reason, I can tell you I love this guy more than any other character I've played in my life [...] You have to love the guy. He's trying. He's just alone."

With nine Oscar nods and two wins, Washington's legacy as one of the finest actors in Hollywood is well-established. But even without the accolades, the man's talent speaks for itself. Often, this is literally the case. Alfred Hitchcock once told Francois Truffaut, "The chief requisite for an actor is the ability to do nothing well" — something that frequent Hitch collaborator James Stewart had down to a tee. Stewart's quiet charisma arguably can't quite match Denzel's effortless magnetism, though. The man can make doing nothing look good like no other. But he can also do a lot when required, and has demonstrated his adaptability across one of the most impressive filmographies in Hollywood.

This is also what makes "Roman J. Israel, Esq." such an unexpected project for Washington to single out — considering it earned a lukewarm critical reception on its way to becoming a certifiable box office flop.