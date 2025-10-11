Stanley Kubrick's Eyes Wide Shut And Downton Abbey Share A Surprising Connection

Plenty of movies and television shows have been shot at Highclere Castle, but "Downton Abbey" transformed the Victorian estate into an instantly recognizable location for global audiences. The interiors and exteriors became the central hub for the aristocratic Crawley family and their loyal downstairs staff throughout its entire run. I've seen "Eyes Wide Shut" god knows how many times now, but it didn't click until very recently that Highclere served as the interiors for the portion where Cruise walks through all of the different orgy rooms.

It was hard to believe I never noticed many of the same locations the Crawleys held balls and drank tea in across six series, five Christmas specials, and three feature films were previously filled with an array of naked party guests (via The Daily Mail). The three areas featured are the Entrance Hall, one of the Drawing Rooms, and the Library. It goes to show how well Kubrick was able to seamlessly metamorphose three different locations throughout the UK to resemble an estate that feels beyond our reach.

I find it hilarious that some lists about Highclere's production history tend to omit "Eyes Wide Shut" altogether, which makes sense given the series' pomp and circumstance (via WGBH). We wouldn't want Robert Crawley (Hugh Bonneville) to burst another ulcer, now would we? "Downton Abbey: A New Era," ironically enough, is partially about a silent film turned talkie being shot at the estate. If only the Crawleys knew what would be knocking at their doorstep over six decades later. The Countess Dowager (Dame Maggie Smith) would surely have some choice words about all of the exposed buttocks on the furniture.

