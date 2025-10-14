Mick Jagger Wanted To Play Tim Curry's Career-Defining Role

Some actors land roles that are so iconic that it overshadows the rest of their career. Anthony Perkins immediately springs to mind; he did plenty of other stuff after Alfred Hitchcock's "Psycho," but he never escaped the shadow of Norman Bates. Linda Blair fared even worse after playing Regan in "The Exorcist," her adult career dwindling into B-movie hell. As for Tim Curry, he did okay — he got to play Pennywise in "It" and gained another cult favorite in "Clue," but he will always be remembered for playing Dr. Frank-N-Furter in "The Rocky Horror Picture Show." And it was a career-defining role that Mick Jagger wanted for himself.

Still touring as recently as 2024, the Rolling Stones have become the granddads of rock 'n' roll with the surviving principal members (Jagger, Keith Richards, and Ronnie Wood) all around the 80-year-old mark. Their age and characteristics have made them something of an affectionate punchline, particularly Richards' longevity after his wild drug-fuelled exploits and Jagger's distinctive vocals and dance moves — Hell, Maroon 5 even did a song about it. From that perspective, Jagger might not seem like the most likely candidate to step into Tim Curry's trademark platform heels and stockings. But he not only actively sought the role, he also had the credentials to pull it off. Speaking to the Los Angeles Times to celebrate the 50th anniversary of "Rocky Horror," Curry recalled:

"When the movie was a definite thing, there were several big stars who wanted to play the part [...] Mick Jagger wanted to play it and he would've done a great job if you saw 'Performance.' But [director Sharman] said he wanted me to do it. I don't think the studio was happy that he turned down Mick."

So how did the flamboyant Stones frontman become interested in paying the debauched party-loving mad scientist, and would he have been any good?