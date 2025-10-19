This Star Trek TV Series Is The Best Entry Point To The Franchise

To an outsider, "Star Trek" can likely seem quite daunting. The first episode of the original "Star Trek" show debuted nearly 60 years ago, and there have been hundreds and hundreds of TV episodes — not to mention 14 feature films — in the ensuing decades. Most casual pop culture enthusiasts may know that Gene Roddenberry's 1966 "Star Trek" is set in the 23rd century, and that follow-up series "The Next Generation" is set in the 24th, but after that, the complex timeline of "Star Trek" becomes a little hazy. Then, starting in 2009, audiences had to concern themselves with a proper "Star Trek" reboot (in the form of J.J. Abrams' "Star Trek" feature film) that introduced parallel timelines as well.

The waters were muddied even further in 2017, when CBS All Access (later Paramount+) launched a slew of new "Star Trek" shows, each one set along a different point in the franchise's timeline. "Star Trek: Discovery" was a prequel to the original "Star Trek," while "Star Trek: Picard" took place after the events of "Star Trek: Voyager," etc. etc. etc. And the hits kept coming. As of this writing, there have been 15 separate "Star Trek" shows (provided one counts "Short Treks" and "Very Short Treks" as separate series). Many might not even be aware of some of the newer "Star Trek" shows, turning the franchise into a large, shapeless blob of content.

So if one wants to get into "Star Trek," where do they even begin? The logical choice is to begin with the first episode of the original series, of course, but that may not be a universal entry point. Many younger viewers may find "Star Trek" a little daunting, and impatient viewers may not like the 1966 show's pacing or sexism.

Perhaps, then, start with something a little lighter. One wouldn't do poorly to begin with "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds."