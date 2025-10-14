Super Mario Bros.' Stars Openly Mocked The Script & Directors While Shooting

Rocky Morton's and Annabel Jankel's "Super Mario Bros." is fun, darn it. When it was released in 1993, critics and fans openly slammed the film for its weird story and bonkers ideas. More than anything, the public seemed to hate it because it didn't resemble the Nintendo game on which it is based. The games were whimsical adventures, all about a brave plumber turned hero rescuing a kidnapped princess from an evil, fire-breathing dinosaur. His weapon was not a sword or a lance, but magical mushrooms that increased his size, like in "Alice's Adventures in Wonderland," and occasionally some fireballs from a magical flower.

The film, in stark contrast, was about a parallel universe where dinosaurs had evolved into humanoids. The setting was not a sun-dappled mushroom kingdom, but a clanking, rusty urban hellscape reminiscent of "Blade Runner." The magical fire flowers turned into hand-held flamethrowers, and the miniature Goombas became hulking, trenchcoat-wearing monsters with apple-sized heads.

The film also had a notoriously troubled production. A 1992 article in the Los Angeles Times, printed months before the film's release, quoted Hopper and Mario actor Bob Hoskins as hating the script and being frustrated with the constant, constant re-writes. Hopper claimed that he doesn't bother going deep into character, as he knew the script would be re-written by the time he got to the set. Hoskins, likewise, noted that researching the role of Mario was a churlish exercise, as shooting conditions were in constant flux. More than anything, the actors would openly mock the film's two directors, a husband-and-wide duo best known for creating the TV series "Max Headroom." It seems that the cast and crew referred to the pair, disparagingly, as "Rockabel." Hopper called them The Hydra, given how many "heads" would appear to give him conflicting direction.