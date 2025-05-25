Kevin Costner Directed A Legendary Musician's Pet Buffalo In Dances With Wolves

Call it a bad habit or a bulletproof recipe for procrastination, but I'm one of those cinephiles and TV junkies who loves to go down rabbit holes and find trivia about beloved classics. Whether it's something I haven't discovered yet, despite it being out there for years, or a fresh anecdote from a favorite actor or director of mine, I always fall for these bits hard. In fact, I have a tendency to spend an entire afternoon googling stuff and watching old interviews just to learn more background info about a throwaway line or a brief story — like the one thing Danny DeVito required for his role on "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia," for instance.

So, if you're anything like me and have watched Kevin Costner's magnificent "Dances With Wolves" numerous times (including the four-hour-long director's cut), I've got just the thing for you today.

In the summer of 2019, while appearing as a guest on People and Entertainment Weekly's talk show "Couch Surfing," Costner chatted with host Lola Ogunnaike about his biggest roles while watching iconic scenes from movies like "The Untouchables," "Field of Dreams," and "Dances With Wolves." Touching on that last one in particular, Costner went on to reveal an amusing tidbit: a pivotal buffalo from the film's epic "hunt" scene belonged to none other than music legend Neil Young.