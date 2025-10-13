Jodie Foster Refused A Director Note For Her Oscar-Winning Role In The Accused

Jonathan Kaplan's "The Accused," a searing 1988 drama about a woman seeking justice after being gang raped in a roadside bar, was nearly a very different movie. Jodie Foster's character, Sarah Tobias, whose sexual assault is cheered on by numerous bar patrons, was initially intended to be a much more sympathetic figure. But Foster convinced Kaplan (the late director of the juvenile delinquent classic and Matt Dillon's first movie, "Over the Edge"), along with the producing team of Stanley Jaffe and Sherry Lansing, that Sarah should be less likable. The filmmakers relented, and Foster won her first Best Actress Oscar that year.

Foster's decision didn't just pay off awards-wise, it also added a layer of complexity to a standard-issue legal drama. Had Sarah been a sweet-natured woman who gets brutalized by a gang of drunken monsters, her arc would've been close to a flat line. By making Sarah a bit of a hellraiser who's made questionable decisions throughout her life (and flirts with her attackers prior to the assault), the film confronted the infuriatingly persistent rationale that a woman can be complicit in her sexual assault by, in a buffoon's parlance, asking for it.

In a 2005 interview with Total Film, Foster explained why she essentially overruled Kaplan's notes on her performance: