Why Stuart Townsend Was Fired As Lord Of The Rings' Aragorn, According To Sean Astin

There are some famous stories that surround the making of Peter Jackson's "The Lord of the Rings" film trilogy. Viggo Mortensen infamously broke his toe kicking a Uruk-hai helmet on set. Sean Bean hated flying and hiked mountains to film on them. And then there's the tale of Irish actor Stuart Townsend, who was recast as Aragorn in a risky move that ended up paying off in spades for Jackson and friends.

The reasoning behind the recasting, according to most reports, is that Townsend was in his late twenties at the time, and he simply looked too young to play the venerable 87-year-old ranger, especially along his more youthful-looking hobbit costars. But Sean Astin (who plays the hero Samwise Gamgee in the movies) had some additional thoughts on the actor's dismissal. In a word (or more like seven words), Astin described Townsend as "a black hole of negative creative energy."

Astin shared his thoughts in his 2004 memoir "There and Back Again: An Actor's Tale." After pointing out that he and his family ached for Stuart's pain at being let go, Astin pointed out that, to a degree, the actor had it coming. During wardrobe fittings, Astin noticed that Townsend was really having trouble settling into the role. He explained:

He just didn't look right, didn't feel right, and he couldn't explain what needed to be done to correct the problem.

"Lord of the Rings" costume designer Ngila Dickson and even Jackson himself tried to help, but they couldn't get anywhere. According to Astin: